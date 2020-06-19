Indoor playgrounds open from June 24, ban on large concerts still in effect

A decree issued by the Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou lifts the ban on the operation of indoor playgrounds from June 24 onward, continues the prohibition of large outdoors events such as concerts and allows gatherings of people in residences or public spaces provided that they are in line with the relevant guidelines.

At the same time, in a press release the Ministry of Health has announced that the limit of 10 people for gatherings is lifted as of June 24, while the number of people gathering together indoors and outdoors is increased. In particular, indoors gatherings will be able to accommodate 75 people and outdoors 150 people. This was initially planned to take effect as of July 7, but was epidemiological data and projections have allowed for the easing to take place earlier, the press release says.

It is further clarified that it is not allowed to have a mass gathering of people both indoors and outdoors.

Such events, the press release says, include among others, weddings, christenings, concerts, festivals and private gatherings in households. The maximum number of people includes the people permanently residing in the household, the decree adds.

The decree provides that as of 0600 hours local time on June 24, 2020 the operation of indoor playgrounds is allowed.

It further says that mass events, gatherings, demonstrations, parades and concerts in public or private areas as well as outdoors fairs and festivals are prohibited.

The decree adds that the presence of people and gatherings in households and public spaces is allowed, provided that the Ministry of Health’s health and safety guidelines are followed.

(CNA)