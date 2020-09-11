Indoor cinemas to reopen on Thursday, September 17

Indoor cinemas will reopen on Thursday, September 17, under health and safety rules governing their operation in view of the covid-19 pandemic, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.

It also said that only 50% of a theatre amphitheatre’s seats can be filled at each time.

And that it will be the responsibility of the cinema owner/manage to ensure that only the maximum permitted number of cinema goers are inside an amphitheatre.

Special seating arrangements and basic social distancing and health rules will also be in effect. No moving around and change of seats will be allowed, either.

“Mulan” and “After We Collided” will open the season at K-cineplex and Rio cinemas.