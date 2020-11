Police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old Indian man believed to have knifed to death a 28-year-old Pakistani man early in the morning in the old sector of Nicosia.

The suspect is Soni Abhinandan who was wanted by police since 1am when the criminal act was reported.

The alleged perpetrator also injured – but not badly – a 24-year-old Indian man who tried to stop him from killing the Pakistani.

Police said financial reasons are behind the criminal act on Salaminos Avenue.