Beat the July heat with the hottest Indian Food!



Everyone is invited to a culinary trip from the Home Cafe to India, with the Indian Street Food Night provided by the amazing Raj & Shakti Soul Curry

In order to keep the guests refreshed, delicious cocktails and a wide variety of beers will be cold & ready for you at the Home Café!

Check out the menu!

When Saturday, July 3 7pm – 11pm

Where 28 Marcou Dracou Street 1102 Nicosia

Reservations are required

E-mail

Tel: +357 99 593 919 and +90 548 856 30 32