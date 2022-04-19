Indian man was using underage sisters to traffic methamphetamine

The Limassol anti-narcotics unit YKAN has discovered an organized network for the supply of drugs to minors, with two minor sisters receiving quantities of methamphetamine from a 27-year-old Indian man.

From what the two sisters testified to the Police, the man gave them drugs for free to get them addicted and then turned them into his associates to traffic methamphetamine to minors, avoiding the control of the Police, since they were minors.

The two sisters, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, met the man through a friend, and said that once a week he was giving them crystal for free and sometimes small amounts of money, and their job was to find other minors who were users.

The 27-year-old has been remanded in custody until Thursday 21 April. Another two Indians seem to be involved in the network and the Police are looking for them.