A 25-year-old Indian man is wanted by police in connection with a case of house break-in, stealing and causing malicious damage in Aradipou, Larnaca District.

The name of the suspect is Pritpal Singh (pictured) and the criminal action took place on May 16, according to police.

Anyone with useful information is asked to contact Aradippou Police Station on 24-804560 or their nearest police station of the Citizens’ Hot Line on 1460.