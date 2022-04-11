Indian man, 22, allegedly admits supplying hard drugs to teenage girls

A 22-year-old Indian man has allegedly admitted supplying heroin and crystal meth to four underage girls in Limassol, Philenews reported on Monday citing police sources.

The suspect, who was remanded for seven days on Friday, apparently gave the wrong name and ID upon his arrest.

Moreover, his asylum-seeking application was rejected in November 2021 and this means his stay in Cyprus was illegal as well.

He was arrested after two sisters, aged 15 and 13, told police he had been supplying them with hard drugs for the last four months.

Initially, the older sister went to a local police station with her mother and a social worker seeking to enter a rehab programme on April 3. But she had refused to provide information as to where she was finding drugs.

However, when her 13-year-old sister passed out due to drug use, the two cooperated with the police.

According to their statement, the 22-year-old man had been frequently supplying them with meth and heroin at his house.