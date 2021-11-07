NewsWorldIndian hospital fire kills 10, injures seven

Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures seven

India Fire Hospital
India Fire Hospital

 

Fire swept through the intensive care unit (ICU) of a government hospital in India’s western city of Ahmednagar on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring several, a health official said.

The incident is the latest in a series of such fires, some blamed on short circuits in electronic equipment, that have killed dozens of patients this year, including some in the richest state of Maharashtra, home to Ahmednagar.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of Saturday’s fire, said state health official P.D. Gandal, adding that just seven of the 17 ICU patients could be rescued from the blaze.

“Two patients are critical, and five are stable,” Gandal told Reuters.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the deaths, and offered condolences to the bereaved, adding, “May the injured recover at the earliest.”

(REUTERS)

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleIsrael suggests U.S open consulate for Palestinians in West Bank, not Jerusalem
Next article65% of Cypriots expect return to normality in Phileleftheros barometer survey

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros