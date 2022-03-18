Indefinite strike at the Nicosia and Larnaca buses

People working in the buses of Nicosia and Larnaca have begun an indefinite strike.

According to an announcement, the new era in transportation has caused labor problems which keep getting bigger. As they said, the investors from abroad cannot assimilate to the Greek reality of transportation. They pointed out that the drivers’ schedules are difficult and in several cases without the necessary breaks, while they also referred to problems in the buses.

They added that in most sections of the company the Cypriot employees have been sidelined while people from abroad are now doing their jobs. As they said, since the said company took over, more than 80 drivers and 20 members of the staff have left, while the company has informed the Labor Ministry and trade unions that it will stop 36 people.