Increased security measures will be in place on Wednesday in Cyprus during an official visit by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog.

The police have said in a press release that from 10:00 to 16:00 hours local time on Wednesday traffic will be disrupted for a few minutes in a number of streets in Larnaca district, in Larnaca to Nicosia motorway and in Nicosia district.

The public is being asked to follow the directions of the officers on duty.

(CNA)