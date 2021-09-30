Increased police measures in view of the three-day holiday

In view of the 1st October three-day holiday, the Police will take increased measures for the safety of movement in the roads and the protection of the citizens.

For this reason the Central Traffic Police as well as its district branches will be on the alert.

There will be more frequent patrols and increased presence of members of the Police in the highways and particularly in the main roads leading to the mountains and the beaches.

Aiming to avoid serious and or fatal accidents, the Police are once again appealing to the drivers to be particularly careful and comply with the advice of policemen.

Also the Police are warning people to be careful since three-day holidays are particularly dangerous for thefts and robberies since thieves take advantage of the people’s absence.

Moreover, people are urged also to be careful at the beaches where they must only have the necessary money and items.