Increased Police Measures for long Green Monday weekend

In view of the forthcoming long Green Monday weekend, a mass exit of vehicles and increased traffic are expected to be seen on the highways and other roads of mountainous and semi-mountainous areas.

The Police are already taking additional measures for the public’s safety, with increased presence in the roads, aiming to prevent accidents and ease traffic.

Drivers are asked to be particularly careful, comply with the traffic rules and follow the instructions of the policemen on duty.

It is reminded that the citizens can be directly informed about the situation in the streets through the Police social media pages (Facebook, Twitter), through the Police application as well as from the page:  www.cypruspolicenews.com.

