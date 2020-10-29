Increased number of patients of COVID-19 needing treatment at ICU

The number of patients with COVID-19 being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, which operates as the referral institution for COVID-19, is rising and as a result last night was one of the toughest ones for the hospitals since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Until 3 p.m. there were 40 patients in total being treated. 24 patients with SARS-CoV-2 were being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the ICU. Moreover, four patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another eight in the COVID-19 unit.

These facts are causing concern to the health Authorities which are monitoring the course of the pandemic with concern.

Regarding the situation at the Famagusta General Hospital, Director Amalia Hadjiyianni said that last night was one of the toughest for the Referral Institution due to the arrival of critical cases from other hospitals.

The increased needs at the institution have forced the Health Ministry and the State Health Services Organization to accelerate procedures to hire more staff.

