According to data released by the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, the number of SMS requests sent by Cypriots during the weekend was increased and on Sunday exceeded 420,000.

On Friday 15 January, a total of 362,902 messages have been sent, on Saturday 370,044, and on Sunday 423,868. Most messages sent were for supplies/services (No 2) including take away, while on Sunday, physical exercise (No 6) was option number two.

