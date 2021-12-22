Increased number of children being vaccinated against Covid-19

The increased number of children aged 5-11 who receive the vaccine against Covid-19 causes optimism, stated Amalia Hadjiyianni, Larnaca and Famagusta hospitals’ Scientific Director.

She added that since Friday when the vaccination of the specific age group began and until today, 33 children have been vaccinated at the Famagusta Health Center while another 20 appointments have been made for today.

Regarding hospitalizations, she said currently at the Famagusta General Hospital which operates as a COVID-19 reference hospital there are 43 people receiving treatment for COVID, eight of them in the Increased Care Unit, while three people had to be intubagted. The youngest is 24 years of age and the oldest 90, both without any vaccination history. The average age of hospitalisations is 66, she added.

She noted that 80% of hospitalized people at the reference hospital are not vaccinated. She also said that so far there has been no patient with the Omicron variant since all admissions are checked.

Hadjiyianni said that currently there are 22 patients at the Larnaca Hospital and another 123 people are cared for at the Eden Rehabilitation Centre waiting to test negative before being released.