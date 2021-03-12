Increased concern about credibility of rapid tests

Increased concern in Limassol due to increased confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, there is also increased concern about the credibility of rapid tests since several cases of false negative and false positive tests have been found.

Pulmonologist Charis Armeftis said that the most dangerous are the false negative tests, because people are “health bombs” without knowing it.

As he explained, the problem is the wrong use of rapid test and he gave the example of a 70-year-old man from Limassol who had had three rapid tests in one week, all negative but within 24 hours he ended up intubated in hospital.

Asked about the radical increase of confirmed cases, he said there is uncontrolled spreading of the infection and obviously there is the mutated stain of the virus which is more contagious.

He noted that so far this has been the most difficult period for hospitals.

(philenews)