Increased cloud coverage throughout the day on Friday.

Cloudy start with showers

Winds will be variable, light to moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort over smooth to slight sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 14 C inland, 16 C in coastal areas and 5 C in the mountains.

By Annie Charalambous
