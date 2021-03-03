Tomorrow the Police will carry out increased checks in Limassol due to Tsiknopempti (Mardi Gras).

In a statement a police spokesman said the Police will take increase measures in areas where traditionally the Limassolians would gather to have fun. He noted that there will be more than 30 Police patrols with more than 60 members.

Regarding information about parties in areas of the British Bases, he said that a Center dealing with crises is operating during the day, where information is received and evaluated.

(philenews)