Increased cases of COVID-19 in two elementary schools in Limassol

The B’ Elementary School of Agios Georgios in Polemidia and the IZ Elementary School Melina Merkouri, both in the Limassol District have remained closed today due to increased confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Speaking to philenews, the president of the school board said that all necessary measures have been taken and both schools have been disinfected. Lessons are taking place through distant learning.

It must be noted that a group of parents protested this morning outside the Melina Merkouri school asking that it closes down for the children’s safety.