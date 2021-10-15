NewsLocalIncrease to imported Covid-19 confirmed cases

Increase to imported Covid-19 confirmed cases

Covidstop
Covidstop

In recent days there has been an increase to the imported Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to state broadcaster, Valentinos Silverstros, contact-tracing coordinator at the Ministry of Health, said that a large number of confirmed cases have been found on ships and planes during the past two weeks. As Silvestros said, 15 confirmed cases were found in ships in one day, while 17 passengers tested positive to Covid Cyprus’s airports.

Regarding public schools, he pointed out that reduced cases are being recorded due to the implementation of the health protocols as well as the timely finding of cases. He recommended once again to all citizens to respect the protection measures.

By gavriella
Previous articleTechnical problem for number 1474 – What citizens can do
Next articleNational Surveillance Report: A total of 87% of fatalities reported due to COVID

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros