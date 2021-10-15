Increase to imported Covid-19 confirmed cases

In recent days there has been an increase to the imported Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to state broadcaster, Valentinos Silverstros, contact-tracing coordinator at the Ministry of Health, said that a large number of confirmed cases have been found on ships and planes during the past two weeks. As Silvestros said, 15 confirmed cases were found in ships in one day, while 17 passengers tested positive to Covid Cyprus’s airports.

Regarding public schools, he pointed out that reduced cases are being recorded due to the implementation of the health protocols as well as the timely finding of cases. He recommended once again to all citizens to respect the protection measures.