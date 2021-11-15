Increase of subsidy for Greece-Cyprus maritime connection

The Cabinet today decided the increase the subsidy for the Greece-Cyprus maritime connection, from 5 million to 5.5 million euros, taking into consideration the increase of the price of fuel.

Speaking after the meeting, Deputy Shipping Minister Vasilis Demetriades said the Cabinet was informed about the course of the whole project and about the effort to prepare a new tender which will be released this months, within the framework of offering an alternative way to our compatriots.

Demetriades said the Cabinet decision refers to an open European tender for the next three years.