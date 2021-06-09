Increase of methamphetamine use during lockdown

In a news conference, Christos Mina, President of the Cyprus National Addictions Authority, said that during the first measurement for the use of addiction substances in Cyprus occurred during the first down and the second measurement after the second lockdown.

From the first measurement it was ascertained that the use of cocaine was at very high levels during the lockdown but after it it was increased a lot in Nicosia and Agia Napa.

During the lockdown the use of methamphetamine was particularly high in Paphos but after the lockdown it was reduced in all towns.

The use of Ecstasy pills was very low during the lockdown but after it it was increased a lot in Nicosia and Agia Napa.

The use of cannabis was also very low during the lockdown but after it it was increased a lot in Nicosia and Agia Napa.

The general conclusion is that during the first lockdown the use of Ecstasy and cocaine in Cyprus was low while the use of methamphetamine was high, particularly in Paphos.