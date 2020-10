Increase of credit card use at kiosks, bakeries

Kiosks, bakeries and restaurants saw an increase in credit card transactions, according to figures published by JCC for the period until 30 September 2020.

According to these figures, credit card transactions in kiosks increased by 73%, in bakeries and confectioneries 49% and in restaurants 87%.

A detailed analysis follows:

Local and Foreign Cards in Cyprus and Abroad

-Local Cards used in Cyprus (Sales)

Quarter 3 2020: €1,538,785,727 – 22% increase

-Local Cards used Abroad (Sales and Cash withdrawals)

Quarter 3 2020: €331,972,961 – 19% decrease

-Foreign Cards used in Cyprus: (Sales)

Quarter 3 2020: €169,323,506 54% decrease

-Foreign Cards used in Cyprus: (Sales and Cash withdrawals)

Quarter 3 2020: €221,360,360 49% decrease

Local cards in occupied areas and Turkish cards in Cyprus

-Turkish cards in Cyprus

Quarter 3 2020: €1,203,518

-Local Cards in occupied areas

Quarter 3 2020: €545,525

