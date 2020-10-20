News Local Increase of COVID-19 cases in educational institutions of Polis Chrysochous

Increase of COVID-19 cases in educational institutions of Polis Chrysochous

Secondary school parents:

Epidemiologists are focusing their attention on Polis Chrysochous since the COVID-19 seems to be spreading in the school community there. According to the authorities there is now a large number of confirmed cases in both the Gymnasium and the Lyceum of the area, including both students and teachers.

A large number of students from both schools have remained in self-isolation at home for 14 days but both the Gymnasium and the Lyceum, as well as the Technical School, where also confirmed cases were found, are in operation with the remaining students.

It is pointed out that in all schools the health protocol are being respected.

(philenews)

By gavriella
