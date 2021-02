Incidents occurred this afternoon at the Pournara migrant center.

According to first information, just after 16:00 members of the Interior Ministry’s Asylum Department visited the migrants, to discuss with them their requests, like transfer to another space.

Members of the Police, were at the center to supervise the situation but at some point, a group of migrants started throwing stones against the Police. More policemen are going to the area.

(philenews)