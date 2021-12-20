Incentives plan for low emissions of vehicle types in effect as of Monday

NewsLocalIncentives plan for low emissions of vehicle types in effect as of...

The government’s plan for the withdrawal of polluting vehicles and incentives for alternative, zero or low emissions of vehicle types came in effect on Monday.

Applications can be submitted from 11am on Monday till January 3 at the website: www.ev.gov.cy

These will be considered based on the age of the vehicle and not by the date of application.

The Plan refers to the withdrawal of saloon, van or double cab vehicles with an age of 12 years and over.

Beneficiaries can be individuals, professionals or legal entities.

The amounts that will be allocated for the purpose of withdrawing an old vehicle and replacing it with a new vehicle range from €7,500 to €12,000.

For more instructions and information, interested parties are invited to visit the relevant website.

