In which areas artificial reefs will be constructed

The Ministry of Transport announced tenders for the construction of artificial reefs in the marine protected areas of a) Geroskipou, b) Larnaca and “Dasoudi” of Limassol, and C) Paralimni and Agia Napa with a total budget for all three projects amounting to 2.6 million euros.

The projects are co-financed by the Operational Program “Sea 2014-2020” of the European Union and the Republic of Cyprus. The studies for all projects were prepared by the Marine Works Branch of the Department of Public Works of the Ministry.