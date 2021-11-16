NewsWorldIn rare phone call, Merkel and Lukashenko discuss help for refugees

In rare phone call, Merkel and Lukashenko discuss help for refugees

Polish Territorial Defence Forces Build Additional Razor Wire Fence Where Hundreds Of Migrants Camp At The Belarus Side Of Kuznica Bialostocka Bruzgi Border Crossing
Polish Territorial Defence Forces Build Additional Razor Wire Fence Where Hundreds Of Migrants Camp At The Belarus Side Of Kuznica Bialostocka Bruzgi Border Crossing

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belarus’ leader Alexander Lukashenko held a phone call on Monday to discuss humanitarian aid for refugees and migrants stranded at the EU-Belarus border, a German government spokesperson said.

The rare phone followed a decision by the European Union to step up sanctions https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-step-up-sanctions-belarus-over-escalating-border-crisis-2021-11-15 against Belarus, which denounced as “absurd” Western accusations that it was driving a migrant crisis that has left thousands of people stranded in freezing forests on its borders with the EU.

“The Chancellor and Mr. Lukashenko spoke about the difficult situation on the border between Belarus and the European Union – especially about the need for humanitarian aid for the refugees and migrants there,” German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Merkel and Lukashenko agreed to continue their exchange on these issues, Seibert added.

The talks are the first contact between the Belarusian president and a western leader after presidential elections in Belarus in August 2020 at which Lukashenko claimed victory, igniting the biggest street protests in the country’s history.

With its decision to step up sanctions, the EU is seeking to stop what it says is a policy https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/how-minsk-became-mecca-migrants-travelling-tourists-2021-11-15 by Belarus to push migrants towards it.

The move is seen as revenge for earlier EU sanctions over a crackdown on protests last year against veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko’s contested re-election.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreek Premier meets UK’s Johnson in London, bilateral and regional issues to be discussed
Next articleCypriots in US protest outside UN headquarters, demand justice for divided island

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros