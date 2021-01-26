in-cyprus In lockdown or self-isolation? Exercise made easy!

In lockdown or self-isolation? Exercise made easy!

If you’re looking for an easy yet effective exercise regime to keep in shape during lockdown, self-isolation or movement restriction, however you choose to call it, we’ve got just the answer.

Certified personal trainer Nicholas Patsalis, a physical education graduate of the Aristoteleion University in Thessaloniki, is proposing a quick way of staying at home and staying fit, through a series of balanced exercises, that will leave you well stretched and toned.

He was kind enough to prepare a short video for us, as personal training took a strong hit with the latest measures imposed.

We’ve tried it and it works!

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleEU: AstraZeneca’s explanation of decision to slow COVID-19 vaccine supplies inadequate
Next articleTelephone or video calls over the internet most popular in Cyprus among EU states

Top Stories

World

UK to unveil hotel quarantine plans, public told not to book vacations

Annie Charalambous -
Britain will announce on Tuesday whether it will bring in mandatory quarantine in hotels for some or all arrivals, the country's coronavirus vaccination minister...
Read more
World

Sokratis joins Olympiakos after Arsenal exit

Annie Charalambous -
Former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has joined Olympiakos Piraeus on a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Greek Super League champions...
Read more
Local

Telephone or video calls over the internet most popular in Cyprus among EU states

Annie Charalambous -
Telephone or video calls over the internet were most popular in Cyprus (85%) and the Netherlands (83%) last year among EU Member States with...
Read more
in-cyprus

In lockdown or self-isolation? Exercise made easy!

Constantinos Tsintas -
If you're looking for an easy yet effective exercise regime to keep in shape during lockdown, self-isolation or movement restriction, however you choose to...
Read more
World

EU: AstraZeneca’s explanation of decision to slow COVID-19 vaccine supplies inadequate

gavriella -
The European Union health commissioner said that AstraZeneca had provided insufficient clarification at a meeting on Monday (January 25) on its decision to slow...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Aphrodite Hills Resort now listed on Homes & Villas by Marriott International  

Annie Charalambous -
Aphrodite Hills Holiday Residences were selected as First Property Manager in Cyprus to list on Homes & Villas by Marriott International, a press release...
Read more
in-cyprus

Covid-19 variant likely in Cyprus, epidemiologist says

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Epidemiologist Maria Koliou, member of the health ministry's scientific committee, did not rule out that the new variant of Covid-19 that, first discovered in...
Read more
in-cyprus

Old People at Mesa Chorio Center vaccinated

gavriella -
As of 11:30 this morning, vaccinations at an old people’s home at Mesa Chorio began. In a statement to CNA, Roulla Grigoriou, in charge of...
Read more
in-cyprus

GESY will soon provide nurses for home care

gavriella -
Social nursing is still among the pending issues of the National Health System GESY since even though the specific services are now included in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros