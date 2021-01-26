In lockdown or self-isolation? Exercise made easy!

If you’re looking for an easy yet effective exercise regime to keep in shape during lockdown, self-isolation or movement restriction, however you choose to call it, we’ve got just the answer.

Certified personal trainer Nicholas Patsalis, a physical education graduate of the Aristoteleion University in Thessaloniki, is proposing a quick way of staying at home and staying fit, through a series of balanced exercises, that will leave you well stretched and toned.

He was kind enough to prepare a short video for us, as personal training took a strong hit with the latest measures imposed.

We’ve tried it and it works!