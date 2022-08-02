VINO VENTURE: Troodos Mountains Wine Tasting Tour from Limassol

Explore Cyprus Villages & Wineries with a Local – Full Day including Meze Lunch & Wine Tasting

A guide from the team will pick you up from the pickup point and you’ll be driven around the Troodos mountain villages to visit carefully selected wineries stopping for lunch to feast on a selection of Cypriot dishes and enjoy a full meze spread.

You will visit 4 family-owned wineries, and learn about the wine-making process and Cypriot indigenous grape varieties with 20+ wines for tasting. Includes samplings of the world-famous wine Commanadaria.

In a nutshell:

– Tour rural villages and stop for lunch to enjoy a full traditional meze

– 3 award-winning wineries with more than 18 wines for tasting

– Fantastic scenery and historical sights along the way

– Opportunity to buy traditional products at fantastic prices

– Includes transport, all tastings, meze lunch and drinks.

When Every Monday, Thursday and Saturday (check out the website for the exact dates and times)

