“Throisma” by Antonis Antoniou: Album Launching at Studio Tapas Bar on October 18

Throisma was released on Sept 9th 2022 by Swedish label Ajabu! Records. It is currently No.1 in the World Music Charts Europe and on No.3 in the Transglobal World Music Chart.
>“Best new album releases of the week” – FINANCIAL TIMES
>“Top of the World Album” – SONGLINES
>No.1 – WORLD MUSIC CHARTS EUROPE (October 2022)
>No.3 – TRANSGLOBAL WORLD MUSIC CHARTS (October 2022)
>★★★★★ – GAFFA
>★★★★ – GLOBALSOUNDS
Throisma comprises nine pieces, which exist in a psychedelic/dubby sonic world with a strong Eastern Mediterranean aroma, and enriched with heavily-filtered tzouras (small bouzouki) lines, fuzzy bass riffs, dirty analogue synth tones and hypnotic floor tom grooves.
Produced by Antonis Antoniou – Nicosia, Cyprus 2021-22
All music and lyrics are written by Antonis Antoniou
Vocals on ‘Achtina 2’: Fotis Siotas
Vocals on ‘Yiorti’: Efthymia Alphas & Antonis Antoniou
Mixed by Sotos Charalambous
Mastered by Yiannis Christodoulatos at Sweetspot Studios, Athens
Artwork & Layout design: Yiorgos Tsangaris
Translations & Proofreading: Nicoletta Demetriou
Photography: Michalis Demetriades
When Tuesday, October 18 at 7 pm
Where Studio Tapas Bar
