THE Xmas Bazaar at Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace on December 17-18

HO HO HO!

Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace is transforming into the Ultimate Xmas Bazaar for the last weekend before Christmas – on December 17 & 18 so save the date!

There will be hosting artists and crafters of all sorts. You can visit their pages from the links provided in the Discussion part of the event page.

Come over, have fun and get Christmas gifts for your family and friends – that will also support the local artists and craftsmen.

When Saturday, December 17 – Sunday, December 18 from 11 am to 8 pm
Where Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace, DownTown Nicosia
Location
FB Page

By Lisa Liberti
