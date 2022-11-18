in-cyprusSanta Fun Run: Christmas Charity Event at Aphrodite Hills on December 10

Santa Fun Run: Christmas Charity Event at Aphrodite Hills on December 10

Santa

Fun Run with a Christmassy twist – because who doesn’t love Christmas?!

Join us on the 10th of December at 8:30 AM for a very special 5km Santa Fun Run at the Aphrodite Hills Resort. Bring your children, friends and family along for a 5km run/jog or a walk that will no doubt lift your Christmas spirit!

Part of the proceeds will go to support ‘For the Love of Life’ Foundation – a private initiative charity, that has been created with a strong sense of responsibility to provide assistance (economic and material) to alleviate poverty and the suffering of our fellow people, with an emphasis on quality of life. To find out more please follow the link

Event spaces are limited so don’t miss out and register here:

Included in ticket price:

1 x Santa Costume (pants/coat/belt/hat/beard)
Fun Run wristband
Fun Run user account
Fun Run unique racer ID
Online results
Participation medal
Entry to a Giveaway Draw

When Saturday, December 10 at 8.30 am
Where Aphrodite Hills Resort
Tickets Adult €20, Child €12
Reservations & Info

By Lisa Liberti
Taste

