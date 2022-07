The Paphos Aphrodite Rotary Club presents the second annual Charity Concert raising money for the Margarita Liasidou Foundation (a charity helping people with disabilities) and Friends Hospice Paphos.

3 live bands:

New Rules Duo

Marios Danos and Dizzy Bees

Ronn Van Etten as Eric Clapton

When Saturday, July 30

Where Tala Ampitheatre

Tickets €15

Info & Reservations: 99 758 323