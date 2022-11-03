Panigyri at Limassol Agora on November 5

Limassol Agora announces the last Panigyri in 2022 which will take place on Saturday, November 5. There will be lots of activities for all family!

Discover creations by local artists at the Traditional Day (#panigiri) PopUp Bazaar including Scented Candles, Paintings, Crochet items as well as Handmade Jewellery and Ceramics.

Enjoy Live Entertainment at Limassol AGORA’s Traditional Day. Greek & Cypriot songs by our Musical Trio.

Don’t miss performance

Where Constantinou Kanari 47-49 3041 Limassol

When Saturday, November 5

Info & Reservations 7007 0070, 97 632348

