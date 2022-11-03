in-cyprusPanigyri at Limassol Agora on November 5

Panigyri at Limassol Agora on November 5

Pan

Limassol Agora announces the last Panigyri in 2022 which will take place on Saturday, November 5. There will be lots of activities for all family!

Discover creations by local artists at the Traditional Day (#panigiri) PopUp Bazaar including Scented Candles, Paintings, Crochet items as well as Handmade Jewellery and Ceramics.

Enjoy Live Entertainment at Limassol AGORA’s Traditional Day. Greek & Cypriot songs by our Musical Trio.

Don’t miss performance

Pan2

Where Constantinou Kanari 47-49 3041 Limassol
When Saturday, November 5
Location
Info & Reservations 7007 0070, 97 632348
FB Page

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article
Hospitality venue owners in Lady’s Mile protest demanding extension of operating license from SBA
Next article
Giant ‘Christmas’ strawberry statue erected in Deryneia

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros