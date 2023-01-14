in-cyprusLarnaca-Ayia Napa highway dangerous in approach to roundabout following storms

Larnaca-Ayia Napa highway dangerous in approach to roundabout following storms

Larnaca Highway Dangerous
Larnaca Highway Dangerous

 

Major problems pile up on the road network as torrential rains continue across most of the island.

Authorities have warned drivers that the Larnaca-Ayia Napa highway, after the Ayia Napa exit and on the approach to the resort roundabout has become dangerously waterlogged.

Drivers are advised not to use the road and seek alternative routes.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article
All roads to Troodos closed for traffic-Heavy snowfalls
Next article
Canoeing in Protaras floodwaters as conditions turn surreal once again

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros