Larnaca-Ayia Napa highway dangerous in approach to roundabout following storms

Major problems pile up on the road network as torrential rains continue across most of the island.
Authorities have warned drivers that the Larnaca-Ayia Napa highway, after the Ayia Napa exit and on the approach to the resort roundabout has become dangerously waterlogged.
Drivers are advised not to use the road and seek alternative routes.
ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ ‼️
Ο αυτοκινητόδρομος Λάρνακας – Αγίας Νάπας, μετά την έξοδο Αγ. Νάπας, προς τον κυκλικό κόμβο Αγ. Νάπας, έχει καταστεί #επικίνδυνος.
Καλούνται οι οδηγοί όπως αποφεύγουν τη χρήση του συγκεκριμένου δρόμου. pic.twitter.com/bZsULKjoSS
— Αστυνομία Κύπρου (@Cyprus_Police) January 14, 2023