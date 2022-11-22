Ladies Nights at 7Seas Every Wednesday

The island’s famous Ladies Nights are back for the winter season! Take your friends and enjoy music, dancing and cocktails every Wednesday night to move and groove to RnB tunes!

Please be aware that during events photos may be taken of the crowd. By entering this area you consent to feature in our photos without compensation. If you do not wish to be in any photos that may feature on our Facebook page or website please inform a member of staff or message us directly through Facebook.

On the decks: El Gato & Romi All Ladies get 2 Free drinks. Doors open at 10 pm. Reservations Whatsapp/phone +357 25 321 777.

Rights of admission reserved. Please bring your ID.

Location