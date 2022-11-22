Ladies Nights at 7Seas Every Wednesday

in-cyprusLadies Nights at 7Seas Every Wednesday

The island’s famous Ladies Nights are back for the winter season! Take your friends and enjoy music, dancing and cocktails every Wednesday night to move and groove to RnB tunes!
On the decks: El Gato & Romi
All Ladies get 2 Free drinks.
Doors open at 10 pm.
Reservations Whatsapp/phone +357 25 321 777.
Rights of admission reserved. Please bring your ID.
By Lisa Liberti
