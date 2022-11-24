La Testapazza LIVE at Phini Village on November 26

in-cyprusLa Testapazza LIVE at Phini Village on November 26

The Spanish band La Testapazza will perform Live in Cyprus for the first time at the club DIODIO in the beautiful village of Phini. There will be hot wine and delicious pumpkin soup to warm you up!

 

LA TESTAPAZZA are Pol “Paolino” Jubany: Voice, guitar, harmonica, percussions and bass
Mattia “Tullio” Sinigaglia: Voice, guitar and bass
Inspired by artists like Sonny Terry, Brownie Mc.Gee, Big Bill Broonzy, Rev. Gary Davis, their “acoustic blues” made them known in the blues scene of Barcelona where they have been playing since 2013. From the beginning of their collaboration, the duo experimented with multiple genres of music, from European and both Americas. Their repertoire includes calypso, tarantella, chanson francaise, son, samba, gipsy jazz, rock’n roll, bossa nova, delta blues, Italian and Spanish folk and standard jazz tunes.
When Saturday, November 26 at 7.30 pm
Where Diodio Club, Phini Village
Location
FB Page
Event by La Testapazza and Diodio Maker
By Lisa Liberti
