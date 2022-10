Halloween party with live entertainment from the AWESOME Mr Clown! Lots of lots of fun for kids and adults is guaranteed! Restolake is a cafe restaurant located nearby Oroklini Lake. It offers a fantastic playground, beer garden and delicious food.

Price including buffet and entertainment:

Adult: €13.00

Children older than 2: €8.00

Children younger than 2: FREE

For info and reservations: 24 400654

When Sunday, October 30 from 11 am till 3 pm

Where Restolake Cafe, Oroklini

Location

