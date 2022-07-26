Fiesta at Club Hacienda on July 30

Fiesta Saturdays are here! Experience the beautiful and private Hacienda gardens to the beat of quality house music, each and every Saturday. Entry is all-inclusive at Hacienda (use of the pool, entertainment, 3 drinks & 1 meal included in the price) for just 30EUR per person or 55EUR per couple.

DISH OF THE DAY

Served between 2-7pm. A choice of:

– 200g finest pure, black Angus beef burger, with salad, tomato & onion

– 200g chicken burger, with salad, tomato & onion

– Giant portobello mushroom burger, with salad, tomato & onion

– Pair of German Bratwurst sausage in fresh bread roll & mustard

DJS & MUSIC POLICY

Luke Fisher – house & poolside classics

SUGGESTED DRESSING STYLE

Gentlemen – dress for a casual day in and out of the pool

Ladies – glamorous swimwear or kaftans are a must!

Entry is strictly limited to 54 people, so please reserve your space as soon as possible

When Saturday, July 30 from 1 pm till 10 pm

Where Club Hacienda, Choirokoitia 7741 Larnaca, Cyprus

