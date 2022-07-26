Fiesta at Club Hacienda on July 30

Fiesta Saturdays are here! Experience the beautiful and private Hacienda gardens to the beat of quality house music, each and every Saturday. Entry is all-inclusive at Hacienda (use of the pool, entertainment, 3 drinks & 1 meal included in the price) for just 30EUR per person or 55EUR per couple.
DISH OF THE DAY
Served between 2-7pm. A choice of:
– 200g finest pure, black Angus beef burger, with salad, tomato & onion
– 200g chicken burger, with salad, tomato & onion
– Giant portobello mushroom burger, with salad, tomato & onion
– Pair of German Bratwurst sausage in fresh bread roll & mustard
DJS & MUSIC POLICY
Luke Fisher – house & poolside classics
SUGGESTED DRESSING STYLE
Gentlemen – dress for a casual day in and out of the pool
Ladies – glamorous swimwear or kaftans are a must!
Entry is strictly limited to 54 people, so please reserve your space as soon as possible
When Saturday, July 30 from 1 pm till 10 pm
Where Club Hacienda, Choirokoitia 7741 Larnaca, Cyprus
Tickets
FB Page