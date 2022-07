Adriani Flouri, 79, died instantly half an hour after midnight on Wednesday in a new road accident in Limassol district.

Philenews reports that traffic police believe the victim who was a co-passenger in the car driven by her husband was not wearing a seat belt.

Her 75-year-old husband who seems to have lost control of the vehicle on the road towards Souni village suffered minor injuries.

by Daphne Stavrides