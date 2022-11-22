Christmas Photography Mini Sessions in Nicosia Every Weekend

in-cyprusChristmas Photography Mini Sessions in Nicosia Every Weekend

It’s that wonderful time of the year! Dress up your little ones glam and glitzy and join us for a 30-minute Christmas mini-photography session.
Each session costs €70, for which you also receive two beautiful 15×20 prints, a calendar and two high-resolution images of your choice.
You will receive a gallery of the best images by email from which you can choose to purchase additional prints and products; perfect for family Christmas presents.
When
Saturday, November 26 from 8.30 am to 7 pm
Saturday, December 3 from 8.30 am to 7 pm
Sunday, December 4 from 8.30 am to 7 pm
Saturday, December 10 from 8.30 am to 7 pm
Sunday, December 11 from 8.30 am to 7 pm
Where Phill Adams Photography, 65A Acropolis Avenue, Strovolos 2012, Nicosia
