Christmas Photography Mini Sessions in Nicosia Every Weekend

It’s that wonderful time of the year! Dress up your little ones glam and glitzy and join us for a 30-minute Christmas mini-photography session.

Each session costs €70, for which you also receive two beautiful 15×20 prints, a calendar and two high-resolution images of your choice.

You will receive a gallery of the best images by email from which you can choose to purchase additional prints and products; perfect for family Christmas presents.

Please follow the link to book

When

Saturday, November 26 from 8.30 am to 7 pm

Saturday, December 3 from 8.30 am to 7 pm

Sunday, December 4 from 8.30 am to 7 pm

Saturday, December 10 from 8.30 am to 7 pm

Sunday, December 11 from 8.30 am to 7 pm

Where Phill Adams Photography, 65A Acropolis Avenue, Strovolos 2012, Nicosia

Location

FB Page Saturday, November 26 from 8.30 am to 7 pmSaturday, December 3 from 8.30 am to 7 pmSunday, December 4 from 8.30 am to 7 pmSaturday, December 10 from 8.30 am to 7 pmSunday, December 11 from 8.30 am to 7 pmPhill Adams Photography, 65A Acropolis Avenue, Strovolos 2012, Nicosia