Christmas Concerts by CYSO at Pattihio Theatre on December 20

Christmas is all about people’s hearts opening to joy, love, hope and childlike wonder. The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Petros Stylianou, will put you into this festive mood with Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite no. 1, one of the quintessential musical expressions of the Christmas spirit, and a selection from Prokofiev’s Lieutenant Kijé Suite, which abounds in beautiful melodies and originated as a film soundtrack.

In the second part of the concert, enjoy an uplifting selection of orchestrated Christmas Jazz classics featuring the established, amazing jazz musicians Ioanna Troullidou (voice), Charis Ioannou (saxophone) and Μarios Toumbas (piano) for your enjoyment. Happy Holidays!

When Tuesday, December 20 at 8:30 pm

Where Pattihio Theatre, Limassol

Tickets Zone Α: €15 | Zone Β: €10

