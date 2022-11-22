Charity Event: Quantum Nicosia Marathon on December 11

“Quantum Nicosia Marathon” is not just another sports event. When registering, we also select the institution they support. What a great opportunity to sustain our humanity!
All funds raised from the registrations of the runners, as well as any other voluntary contributions, will be donated to the following institutions:
- Alkinoos Artemiou Foundation
- Association of Parents and Friends
of Children with Heart Disease
- Little Heroes
- Municipal Multicultural Nicosia Centre
- Pancyprian Autistic Association
- Παγκύπρια Επιτροπή Μητέρων – Συγγενών Εθνοφρουρών ΠΕΜΣΕ
When Sunday. December 11
Where Nicosia
Registration
FB Page
Alternatively, you can donate money to the charity of your choice.