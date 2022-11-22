in-cyprusCharity Event: Quantum Nicosia Marathon on December 11

Charity Event: Quantum Nicosia Marathon on December 11

“Quantum Nicosia Marathon” is not just another sports event. When registering, we also select the institution they support. What a great opportunity to sustain our humanity!

1111nic

All funds raised from the registrations of the runners, as well as any other voluntary contributions, will be donated to the following institutions:

  • Alkinoos Artemiou Foundation
  • Association of Parents and Friends
    of Children with Heart Disease
  • Little Heroes
  • Municipal Multicultural Nicosia Centre
  • Pancyprian Autistic Association
  • Παγκύπρια Επιτροπή Μητέρων – Συγγενών Εθνοφρουρών ΠΕΜΣΕ

When Sunday. December 11
Where Nicosia
Registration
FB Page

Alternatively, you can donate money to the charity of your choice.

 

By Lisa Liberti
