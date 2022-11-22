Charity Event: Quantum Nicosia Marathon on December 11

“Quantum Nicosia Marathon” is not just another sports event. When registering, we also select the institution they support. What a great opportunity to sustain our humanity!

All funds raised from the registrations of the runners, as well as any other voluntary contributions, will be donated to the following institutions:

Alkinoos Artemiou Foundation

Association of Parents and Friends

of Children with Heart Disease

of Children with Heart Disease Little Heroes

Municipal Multicultural Nicosia Centre

Pancyprian Autistic Association

Παγκύπρια Επιτροπή Μητέρων – Συγγενών Εθνοφρουρών ΠΕΜΣΕ

When Sunday. December 11

Where Nicosia

Alternatively, you can donate money to the charity of your choice.