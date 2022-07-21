in-cyprusBMF // Bob Marley Festival at Ammos Makenzy Beach on August 7

BMF // Bob Marley Festival at Ammos Makenzy Beach on August 7

This summer, Ammos Makenzy Beach in Larnaca will host the Bob Marley Festival which takes place for the first time in Cyprus. On Sunday, August 7, the Bob Marley Tribute Band, consisting of 11 musicians, will travel us to a parallel dimension by playing the most beloved songs of the legend.

The setting is ideal, the music is magical, next to the sea and under the summer sky. Let’s dance together, tuned to the frequency of joy.

When Sunday, August 7 at 6 pm
Where Ammos Beach Bar
By Lisa Liberti
