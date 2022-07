Elena Soskova & Tatyana Stupak return to The Rooftop Bar this time with a programme of Romances written to the verses of Russian & German poets.

Do you enjoy beautiful poetry, the sounds of piano and lyrical soprano and listening to romantic songs, then this magical evening is for you.

Join us at the Rooftop bar for an unforgettable summer evening under the stars.

Doors open at 6pm.

Concert starts at 7pm