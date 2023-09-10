Μother charged after 2 year old daughter found wandering Yeroskipou streets

A woman has been charged with negligence after her two year old was found wandering alone in the streets of the Yeroskipou municipality on Friday morning.

According to CID spokesperson Michalis Nikolaou, the 29 year old left her daughter with relatives and friends and departed to attend a prior engagement.

But the little girl at some point escaped their attention and was almost hit by a vehicle around nine in the morning before she drew the attention of a local who notified authorities and subsequently her parents were found.

The father was also unaware that the child was missing.

Police charged her with negligence and leaving a minor unattended and she was released to be called in at a later date.