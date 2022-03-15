Improved living conditions of migrants to cost Cyprus over 60 million euro

Decisions taken by the government to promptly improve living conditions of irregular migrants flooding the Mediterranean island will cost over €60 million, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The decisions followed Monday’s visit by President Nicos Anastasiades to Pournara reception centre whose capacity is 1,000 persons but there were 2,541 being housed there – 275 of whom unaccompanied minors.

By necessity, Cyprus is now getting a second First Reception Center in the area of ​​Limnes in Mennoyia which was intended to be a Hospitality Center. That is, it would be step two following arrival at Pournara.

At the same time, another 150 unaccompanied minors are to be moved moved to Kokkinotrimithia refugee camp so that only 120 are left at Pournara – as much as possibly within its capacity.

Philenews also said that Pournara will be expanded as well at a cost of €20 million and to set up a Pre-Departure Center in Mennogia at the cost of about €40 million.

At the same time, more unaccompanied minors are to be housed in hotel units until the expansions are completed.

President Anastasiades who went to Pournara to “see for himself the tragic situation” at the reception centre promised to improve the situation within 48 hours.