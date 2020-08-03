Imprisonment or fine for spreading the corona virus

As was reported in Philenews, there have been strong concerns following incidents of violations of self-isolation that have come to light in recent days with the government trying to settle the issue with fines or even imprisonment.

In a new post on twitter, the Minister of Justice Emily Giolitis notes that:

“The violation of the self-isolation decree which was discovered in a sampling check by the police is regulated by paying a €300 fine or imprisonment for up to one year or a fine of up to € 50,000. Article 190 of the Penal Code also applies to the spread of infection of a life-threatening disease.”

Earlier, the minister said that police will carry out intensive home inspections in all provinces to ensure compliance with the mandatory 14-day house arrest by persons who arrived from countries that are classed as Category C or were identified as close contacts of confirmed cases.