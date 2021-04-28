Imprisonment for violation of the epidemiological measures

The Larnaca District Court today sentenced a 38-year-old man to five months in prison for negligence regarding the transmission of life-threatening diseases. The man had illegally abandoned the Rehabilitation Center for COVID-19 patients.

On 8 April the man had left the Rehabilitation Center where he was staying according to the decrees on ways to curb the spreading of COVID.

An arrest warrant had been issued against him and he was sought by the Police.

Following a tip members of the Police found in a car in Ypsonas, Limassol and he was arrested.

The Larnaca CID is investigating the case.